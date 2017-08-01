This year, help us fly past $25,000! Your participation in the Telethon will help support critically ill or injured children and their families staying in both of the Ronald McDonald Houses here in Greenville. We hope you will consider joining us again this year for this big event!

Thank you to everyone who contributed to our 2nd annual WNCT Telethon last year where we raised $23,000. We surpassed our goal of $20,000 and could not be more honored or thrilled to provide for our families.

Our event would not be successful without the help of our outstanding volunteers – from Board members, House volunteers, businessmen, and family members. We cannot say thank you enough. Our volunteers went above and beyond and were so excited for this event!

Thank you to WNCT for hosting this event! We are so grateful for the support from each employee and for making the day go so seamlessly.

For questions, please call us at 252-847-5435!